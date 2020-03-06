Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $12,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,234 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,538.04.

On Friday, February 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 556 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $3,586.20.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Nicholas Carter sold 3,100 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $20,212.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $16,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,250 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $8,212.50.

On Friday, February 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $19,753.56.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

NYSE TREC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of -160.61 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREC. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Trecora Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.