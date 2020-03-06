Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $7.58 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.