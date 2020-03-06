Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Position Cut by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 142,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 77,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.