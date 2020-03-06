InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) CEO Sells $39,729.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICMB. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

