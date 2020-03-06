Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 6th (ABT, AIR, ARL, AUPH, BAX, BLDP, BN, CHCT, CHUY, CIEN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 6th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $51.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €160.00 ($186.05) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €92.00 ($106.98) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $355.00 to $360.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $315.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.60 ($25.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target cut by Stephens from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.76 ($0.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.80 ($24.19) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $9.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $144.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $21.50 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.25 to $8.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $95.00 to $84.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $95.00 to $82.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $79.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.80 ($61.40) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.