IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0056

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $29.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Zebpay, WazirX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Binance, BitMax, Bitkub, DigiFinex, Coineal, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, BigONE, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, WazirX, Koinex, OTCBTC, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX, Bitrue, HitBTC, Bithumb, Zebpay, Livecoin, GOPAX, BitMart, Cobinhood, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

