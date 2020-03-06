JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of JD.Com worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,280,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

