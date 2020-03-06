JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) COO Sells $37,965.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joanna Geraghty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 15,989,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 157,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 225,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

