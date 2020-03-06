Joint Ventures Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $34,733.00 and approximately $607.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

