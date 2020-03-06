Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Issues Earnings Results

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 92,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $669.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

