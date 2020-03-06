Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 991 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 453,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,327. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

