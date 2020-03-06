Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.67 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00010297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

Kava's total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,810 tokens.

. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

