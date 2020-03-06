KBC Group NV Acquires 55,925 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.98 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.