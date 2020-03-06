KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $102.65 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.23 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.