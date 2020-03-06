KBC Group NV Buys 19,517 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

