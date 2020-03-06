KBC Group NV Buys 21,138 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 288.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,831,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $142.44 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

