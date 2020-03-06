KBC Group NV Buys 2,228 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

CSGP stock opened at $717.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.71. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $450.41 and a 1-year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

