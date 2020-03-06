KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

