KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Aircastle worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aircastle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aircastle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Aircastle stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Aircastle Limited has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

