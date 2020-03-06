KBC Group NV Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Mylan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 82,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Mylan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Mylan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 140,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Mylan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 173,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

