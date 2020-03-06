KBC Group NV Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

