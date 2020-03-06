KBC Group NV Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,940 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Nabors Industries worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

