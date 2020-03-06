KBC Group NV Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,843,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $232.44 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

