KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 156.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

