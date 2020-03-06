KBC Group NV Purchases 291,146 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3,758.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of First Horizon National worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 178.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 250,606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

