KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 839,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corning by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,911,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after buying an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 336,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.