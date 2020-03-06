KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Timken worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Timken by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $42.22 on Friday. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Timken’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

