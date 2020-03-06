KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.31% of Brinker International worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 160.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

EAT opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

