KBC Group NV Sells 26,597 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

