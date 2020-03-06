KBC Group NV Sells 81,149 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.53.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $182.77 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

