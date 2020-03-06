KBC Group NV Takes $4.57 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

