Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.