KeyCorp Comments on Skyworks Solutions Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.66.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $2,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.