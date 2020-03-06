KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given “Sell” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 6,643,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

