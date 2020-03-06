Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stake Lessened by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,006 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $132.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

