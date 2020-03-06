Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Kohl’s stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

