Korea Investment CORP Buys 6,800 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,799,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Marriott International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

