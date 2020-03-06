Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $175.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.