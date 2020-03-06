Korea Investment CORP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 95,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

