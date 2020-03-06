Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 59,400 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

