Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,100 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.00 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

