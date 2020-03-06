Korea Investment CORP Sells 36,646 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,646 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $21,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 244,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

