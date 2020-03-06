Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

