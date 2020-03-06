L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of L Brands worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of LB stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.