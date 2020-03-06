Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,372,487 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

