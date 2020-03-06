Lunes (LUNES) Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $58,585.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 176.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

