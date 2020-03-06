Madison Jobe Sells 957 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WING stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 567,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 114.80, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $2,357,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 76.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

