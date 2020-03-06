Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and BankUnited (NASDAQ:BKU) Critical Contrast

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magyar Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 1 4 2 0 2.14

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 2.25 $3.00 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.87 $313.10 million $3.13 9.12

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 9.77% 5.27% 0.45% BankUnited 21.91% 10.72% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BankUnited beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

