Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $37,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $42,432.00.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $21.28. 172,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.38. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 469.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 169.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanterix by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

