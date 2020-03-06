Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 165.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.88% of Masimo worth $242,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,750. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

